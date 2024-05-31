﻿
Biz / Property

China fines Evergrande US$587 mln for fraud

Xinhua
  20:32 UTC+8, 2024-05-31       0
The China Securities Regulatory Commission had decided to fine property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group US$587 million for financial fraud and other misconduct.
Xinhua
  20:32 UTC+8, 2024-05-31       0

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said Friday that it had decided to fine property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group 4.175 billion yuan (US$587 million) for financial fraud and other misconduct.

Evergrande Real Estate Group inflated business revenues and profits in 2019 and 2020 during its issuance of corporate bonds, the CSRC said.

The commission also found that Evergrande released false information in its annual reports and failed to disclose required information.

Xu Jiayin, then chairman and actual controller of the property company, was fined 47 million yuan and will be prohibited from entering the securities market for life.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Evergrande
Xu Jiayin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     