Biz / Property

Shanghai launches new policies to make home-buying easier

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  23:06 UTC+8, 2024-09-29       0
Shanghai is further easing its property purchase policy by allowing more people to buy a home in the city in a shorter period of time and at a lower cost.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  23:06 UTC+8, 2024-09-29       0

Shanghai will further ease its property policy by allowing more people to buy a home in a shorter period of time and at a lower cost.

City authorities issued a notice on Sunday night, unveiling several new measures that will take effect on Tuesday.

One of them is that non-Shanghai residents intending to buy a home outside the city's Outer Ring Road will qualify if they have paid social security or personal income tax for at least one year. This compares with the previous standard of a minimum of three years.

Also, non-locals who have paid social security or personal income tax for at least three years are now eligible to purchase two housing units – the same as locals.

For people working in Lingang but living elsewhere, they can now buy another property in this special area of the city.

Shanghai will also carry out all national-level stimulus policies, including the reduction of loan interest rates for existing homes and a cut in down payment ratio. The threshold for down payment is lowered to 15 percent from 20 percent for first-time home buyers and 20 percent for second-time buyers, down from 30 percent previously.

Last but not the least, the city has adjusted the value-added tax exemption period from five years to two years for individuals who sell their housing to the public.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     