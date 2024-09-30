Biz / Property

Guangzhou lifts restrictions on home buying

The city of Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong Province has lifted restrictions on buying home properties.
The city of Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong Province has lifted restrictions on buying home properties, a significant step for the first-tier city to optimize the property market further.

Starting on Monday, the qualification for purchasing homes will no longer be reviewed and there will be no restrictions on the number of homes purchased for families and single individuals with or without local household registration in the city, according to a circular issued by the general office of the municipal government issued on Sunday night.

