Biz / Tech

Shanghai Mobile offers goodies for 5G testers

Zhu Shenshen
  19:43 UTC+8, 2019-05-16       0
Participants in 5G trials will get a free 5G phone, SIM card and mobile data allowance.
Zhu Shenshen
  19:43 UTC+8, 2019-05-16       0
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

First batch of 5G users will be invited by Shanghai Mobile, the carrier said in Shanghai. 

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

L+Mall becomes first shopping center with 5G coverage and related applications. 5G will boost technology upgrade and innovation in shopping centers to attract more consumers, said Huawei and Shanghai Mobile. 

Shanghai Mobile has started selecting people to participate in 5G trials, offering internet connection up to 50 times faster than current mobile Internet access.

The participants, the first in the country, will get a free 5G phone, SIM card and mobile data allowance, and will give feedback on their experiences, according to China Mobile on Thursday, the leading mobile carrier in the city with more than 25 million subscribers.

China has not yet issued 5G licenses but 5G networks already cover major cities, including Shanghai. Licenses will probably be issued this year.

China Mobile users who consume 10 gigabytes or more a month and work or live in areas with good 5G coverage have priority to take part in the trial.

Also on Thursday, Shanghai Mobile announced partnerships with Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, BesTV and L+Mall on 5G uses in finance, video and retail.

L+Mall in Lujiazui will be the first shopping mall with 5G coverage. With technology support from China Mobile and Huawei, 5G services will be available in public spaces on the first and fifth floors, with applications like traffic monitoring, service robots and new-technology shopping guide.

Huawei’s digital indoor system can also be used in railway stations, airports and other places with high-density traffic and huge bandwidth demand, said Peng Honghua, Huawei’s DIS president.

Shanghai Mobile said it will improve its broadband networks in the whole city, managing speeds of up to 1 Gbps or gigabytes per second.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     