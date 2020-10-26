Biz / Tech

5G Plus services to be available at CIIE: carrier

Zhu Shenshen
  16:36 UTC+8, 2020-10-26
China Mobile, the world's biggest carrier by user base, has upgraded 5G base stations in areas covering CIIE halls, nearby roads, metro stations and hotels.
China Mobile will offer “5G Plus” services during the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE), meaning improved 5G network capacity, as well as intelligent services covering 12 ambulances featuring high-speed network connections with hospitals.

The carrier, the world’s biggest by user base, has upgraded 5G base stations in areas covering CIIE halls, nearby roads, metro stations and hotels. According to on-site tests, peak download speed triples last year’s level.

Using 5G networks, the carrier has supported various CIIE services such as smart hall management and real-time traffic control systems.

During the third CIIE, firms including Ericsson and Qualcomm will showcase their latest 5G technologies and products.

One of the spotlights of the service includes 12 ambulances, which feature the latest 5G connections and remote medical systems. Doctors can offer professional diagnosis and treatment through these systems.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
