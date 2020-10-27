Biz / Tech

Remote working boost for Kingsoft Office

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:30 UTC+8, 2020-10-27       0
Office software products and services company said its net profit tripled in the third quarter with increased paid subscriptions and booming demand for remote working.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:30 UTC+8, 2020-10-27       0

Beijing Kingsoft Office Software Inc, which offers online office processing tools like Microsoft’s Offices, said it's net profit tripled in the third quarter, thanks to increased paid subscriptions and booming remote work demand during the pandemic, the STAR-listed company said on Tuesday.

The company, which has with more than 457 million monthly active users, is the second-biggest firm by market value in the Shanghai STAR Market. 

In the third quarter, its revenue jumped 64.6 percent to 587 million yuan (US$86.3 million). Net profit reached 238 million yuan, a 313.6 percent growth from a year ago.

The company, with shareholders including tech tycoon Lei Jun, attributed the income jump to the increase in users, especially paid subscribers with new methods and environments such as “work in cloud” during the pandemic.

Kingsoft Office shares jumped 6.87 percent to close at 323.8 yuan, compared with a 2.19 percent increase of the STAR 50 Index on Tuesday.

Its market value reached 149.3 billion yuan, second only to SMIC of all STAR companies.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Microsoft
Kingsoft
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     