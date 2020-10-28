Biz / Tech

Lenovo to accelerate business transformation

Zhu Shenshen
  21:48 UTC+8, 2020-10-28       0
World's biggest computer maker to become a technology service provider in "device, edge (computing), cloud, network (5G) and AI" services, according to its chief executive. 
Lenovo Group Ltd is to speed up its business and strategy upgrade for intelligent infrastructure construction, covering expansion in 5G, artificial intelligence, cloud and the Internet of Things, the tech giant said on Wednesday.

As a spotlight of the annual Lenovo Tech World, the world’s biggest computer maker launched its first industrial robot Daystar, which will be used in China-developed aircraft production and development.

Hong Kong-listed Lenovo will speed up business transformation to become a technology service provider in “device, edge (computing), cloud, network (5G) and AI” services, said Yang Yuanqing, Lenovo’s chief executive. The transformation fits the national policy on intelligent infrastructure construction, Yang said.

Despite the pandemic, China is still the world’s fastest growing economy, and expected to contribute 30 percent of global economic growth a year, Lin Yifu, former World Bank senior vice president and chief economist, told the conference.

Lenovo’s Daystar industrial robot features automatic movement, self learning and remote control, based on advanced AI and 5G technologies. Besides aircraft manufacture lines, it can be used in various manufacturing plants and energy firms, including nuclear facilities. 

In the 5G sector, Lenovo has more than 1,000 patents on cloud base stations and core networks, Yang said.

Ti Gong

Yang Yuanqing, Lenovo's chief executive, gave a speech on business transformation and innovation. 

