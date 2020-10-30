Biz / Tech

City shines a light on eSports championship

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:05 UTC+8, 2020-10-30       0
Ceremony beside the Huangpu River promotes Saturday's eSports match at the new Pudong Stadium where 6,000 spectators are expected with another 200 million watching online.  
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:05 UTC+8, 2020-10-30       0
City shines a light on eSports championship

A ceremony was held beside the Huangpu River on Friday ahead of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship final on Saturday. 

Shanghai Deputy Mayor Chen Tong and Riot Game CEO Nicolo Laurent illuminated a crystal LPL symbol — of the League of Legends Pro League — during a ceremony that was also promoting the city internationally with the slogan “Shanghai Let’s meet!”

Players from Chinese eSports team Suning and South Korea’s Damwon Gaming attended. The teams will be competing in the final at the Pudong Stadium on Saturday. 

More than 6,000 spectators will be in the stadium while around 200 million fans are expected to watch the final online.  

City shines a light on eSports championship
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Shanghai Deputy Mayor Chen Tong (third from right) and Riot Game CEO Nicolo Laurent, lighted up a crystal symbol of LPL on Friday night. The ceremony also promoted the city internationally with marks as “Shanghai Let’s meet!

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Suning
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     