City shines a light on eSports championship

Ceremony beside the Huangpu River promotes Saturday's eSports match at the new Pudong Stadium where 6,000 spectators are expected with another 200 million watching online.

A ceremony was held beside the Huangpu River on Friday ahead of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship final on Saturday.

Shanghai Deputy Mayor Chen Tong and Riot Game CEO Nicolo Laurent illuminated a crystal LPL symbol — of the League of Legends Pro League — during a ceremony that was also promoting the city internationally with the slogan “Shanghai Let’s meet!”

Players from Chinese eSports team Suning and South Korea’s Damwon Gaming attended. The teams will be competing in the final at the Pudong Stadium on Saturday.

More than 6,000 spectators will be in the stadium while around 200 million fans are expected to watch the final online.