Huawei launches new smartphone featuring digital hardware wallet

Xinhua
  08:17 UTC+8, 2020-10-31
Huawei launched its new Mate40 series for domestic market in Shanghai on Friday, the first smartphone that supports a digital RMB hardware wallet.
Xinhua
  08:17 UTC+8, 2020-10-31       0
Huawei launches new smartphone featuring digital hardware wallet
Xinhua

A Huawei Mate40 Pro is on display at a Huawei shop in Rizhao, Shandong Province, on October 27, 2020. 

Huawei launched its new Mate40 series for domestic market in Shanghai on Friday, the first smartphone that supports a digital RMB hardware wallet.

Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei's consumer business, said the Mate40 series features encrypted storage, high-performance near-field communication, and device-to-device transaction functions, which will bring a new, safe, and convenient payment experience for users in dual offline transactions.

Some other new products were also launched on the same day, including smart wearable devices, as well as health management and smart home products.

China's Ministry of Commerce said in August that the country would pilot the digital RMB in select regions across the country, including the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, and some eligible locations in midwestern China.

Source: Xinhua
Huawei
