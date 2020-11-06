Biz / Tech

AI chatbot for diabetic patients debuts at CIIE

Zhu Shenshen
  20:01 UTC+8, 2020-11-06       0
The Chinese-speaking bot is jointly developed by Microsoft China and Novo Nordisk, a health-care company specializing in diabetes care globally.
A Chinese-speaking AI chatbot for diabetic patients, which may help 129 million patients in China, debuted during an event at the China International Import Expo on Friday. 

The bot is jointly developed by Microsoft China and Novo Nordisk, a health-care company specializing in diabetes care globally. With Novo Nordisk's expertise in the disease and Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform and artificial intelligence services, the robot can help more Chinese diabetic patients improve their knowledge of the disease for better self-management. 

China has the highest number of diabetics globally, with 129 million patients. Of these, less than 16 percent can control their disease well due to lack of timely diagnoses, insufficient attention, medication and understanding about these key matters. The new chatbot thus aims to provide answers to patients’ everyday questions and allow them to be prepared to cope with the disease and live a better quality life. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
