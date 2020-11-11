Shanghai to enjoy upgraded broadband, 5G networks

According to a new plan, download speeds are set to triple and 5G mobile penetration could hit 70 percent within three years.

Shanghai residents and enterprises can enjoy broadband and 5G network speeds up to triple current levels within three years, as the city launched a new network construction and upgrade acceleration project on Wednesday.



The 5G and broadband networks are foundations of the intelligent infrastructure and digital economy. Shanghai aims to build a first-class network through the project, government officials said.

In Shanghai, the download speed of 5G networks will triple to 1 Gbps by 2023. The family broadband download speed will double to 100 Mbps by 2023, said Zhang Jianming, vice director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

On 5G network construction, the city will build about 50,000 base stations in the next three years, when 5G mobile penetration will hit over 70 percent. In 2021, the 5G networks are expected to upgrade to more advanced 5G SA (Stand Alone) technologies, offering faster Interest access.

Currently, Shanghai has 9.6 million broadband family users, with average broadband download speed reaching 52 Mbps, the only city nationwide with speed over 50 Mbps, according to the industry alliance Broadband Development Alliance.

Shanghai Academy of Next Generation Information and Communications Technology, a new research arm, was founded on Wednesday to boost 5G and telecommunications research and application adoption.

The upgraded network will also support new and key application in over 1,000 firms in Shanghai, the commission said.