Biz / Tech

Shanghai to enjoy upgraded broadband, 5G networks

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:24 UTC+8, 2020-11-11       0
According to a new plan, download speeds are set to triple and 5G mobile penetration could hit 70 percent within three years.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:24 UTC+8, 2020-11-11       0

Shanghai residents and enterprises can enjoy broadband and 5G network speeds up to triple current levels within three years, as the city launched a new network construction and upgrade acceleration project on Wednesday.

The 5G and broadband networks are foundations of the intelligent infrastructure and digital economy. Shanghai aims to build a first-class network through the project, government officials said.

In Shanghai, the download speed of 5G networks will triple to 1 Gbps by 2023. The family broadband download speed will double to 100 Mbps by 2023, said Zhang Jianming, vice director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

On 5G network construction, the city will build about 50,000 base stations in the next three years, when 5G mobile penetration will hit over 70 percent. In 2021, the 5G networks are expected to upgrade to more advanced 5G SA (Stand Alone) technologies, offering faster Interest access.

Currently, Shanghai has 9.6 million broadband family users, with average broadband download speed reaching 52 Mbps, the only city nationwide with speed over 50 Mbps, according to the industry alliance Broadband Development Alliance.

Shanghai Academy of Next Generation Information and Communications Technology, a new research arm, was founded on Wednesday to boost 5G and telecommunications research and application adoption.

The upgraded network will also support new and key application in over 1,000 firms in Shanghai, the commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     