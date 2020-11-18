Biz / Tech

Vivo launches its OriginOS operating system

The world's No. 5 smartphone vendor is betting on a new operating system and the developer community to fuel growth, the company said ahead of its developer conference.
Vivo, the world’s No. 5 smartphone vendor, is betting on a new operating system and the developer community to fuel growth, the company said on Wednesday.

It launched its OriginOS operating system with an improved user interface and gesture control. It supports Nano Kit, a new feature to allow users to access and switch functions with one click, instead of having to find and open applications. 

“We are seeking the best system for people in the next three to five years with a world connected by 5G and various devices,” said Shi Yujian, Vivo’s senior vice president.

Samsung launched a new mobile processor in Shanghai last week as the company’s first processor designed for the Chinese market.

Vivo will be the first company to adopt Samsung’s Exynos 1080 processor, and it said that was another reason for the new operating system.

In the third quarter, Vivo took 9.1 percent market share in the global smartphone market, ranking No. 5 behind Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi and Apple, according to researcher Canalys. 

Vivo is holding its developer conference on Thursday to offer updates in OS, applications, games and the Internet of Things.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
