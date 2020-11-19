Biz / Tech

Medidata plans to increase investment in China

Zhu Shenshen
  16:24 UTC+8, 2020-11-19       0
Medidata, a US-based cloud and AI service provider for the life-science industry, plans to increase investment in China, including a new office in Shanghai opened in August. 

The COVID-19 outbreak has accelerated digital transformation and adoption of new technologies in the whole life-science industry, said Glen de Vries, Medidata’s co-founder and co-CEO.

With cloud and AI services and professional wearables, Medidata helps clients transform clinical research into drugs and vaccines with greater efficiency and ensures they meet global standards.

At present, Medidata China has over 350 customers in their over 1,400 clinical trial studies. In China, more than 9,000 medical organizations are using Medidata’s platforms to reach 230,000 patients, the company said during the Medidata NEXT China 2020 event held online.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
