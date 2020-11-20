Biz / Tech

China has 180 million 5G device connections

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:06 UTC+8, 2020-11-20
New 5G technology and services will bring carriers growing income and spur development of various industrial applications.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:06 UTC+8, 2020-11-20       0

China has built over 700,000 5G base stations and has 180 million 5G device connections, covering all cities across the country, industry regulators said on Friday.

New 5G technology and service will bring carriers growing income and boost development in various industries. It has become a growth engine of the digital economy in China, said industry giants China Mobile and Ericsson. 

China has built a “high-quality” 5G network nationwide to cover 180 million 5G connections including some in industrial applications, said Industry and Information Technology Minister Xiao Yaqing. 

China Mobile, the world’s biggest mobile carrier, completed its annual 5G development target by November. The carrier will seek more cooperation and industry collaboration to develop and upgrade its 5G network, said Yang Jie, China Mobile’s chairman.

China Mobile, with its partners, has launched 150 5G smartphone models, including many entry-level models to raise the popularity of 5G. It has joined industry partners to adopt 5G applications with a combined value of over 30 billion yuan (US$4.41 billion), Yang told a conference held in Guangzhou on Friday.

The country will also push forward 5G’s industrial applications nationwide in 1,100 projects, covering machine visual inspection, precision remote controls, intelligent cargo flow management and unmanned inspection security, Xiao told a forum in Wuhan on Friday.

Mobile carriers are expected to generate revenue of US$3.7 trillion by 2030, thanks to various digital services and innovations, Ericsson said in a report released on Friday.

