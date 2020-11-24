CloudWalk launches human-machine collaborative operating system

The system, called CloudWalk Operating System, can connect and control various artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technologies.

CloudWalk, one of China’s most promising AI startups, launched the world's first human-machine collaborative operating system during the World Internet Conference on Tuesday.



The system, called CloudWalk Operating System, can connect and control various artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technologies. It provides computing capabilities, algorithm and data management as well as application interfaces.

It is built for interaction and cooperation between humans and machines in complex tasks, aiming to reduce the threshold of AI application and realize the exponential improvement of human-machine cooperation efficiency, the company said during the conference held in Wuzhen, one of China’s top-level IT conferences.



CloudWork is among China's “Four AI Dragons,” along with Megvii, SenseTime and Yitu, each of which is valued at more than US$1 billion.

CloudWalk offers services covering smart finance, urban management, transportation and retail, with AI technologies like computing vision and data analysis.