Sci-tech fair with 32 cities taking part

The third Scientific Technology Fair for the Yangtze River Delta region attracted more than 100 exhibitors at the Shanghai Auto Exhibition Center in Jiading from November 18 to 20 with 32 cities, excluding Shanghai, taking part.

Suzhou (Kunshan and Taicang), Wenzhou, Wuhu, Hefei and Wuxi cities coorganized the event.

“The STF expo will keep enlarging its friends list. We hope we can cultivate a platform where people can make friends, exchange ideas and do business with each other. We also hope the STF expo will become a ‘thermal island’ where sci-tech achievements bred in the Yangtze River Delta region are traded fervently,” said a Jiading Science Committee official.

Exhibited items included a 600-millimeter bismuth germanate crystal used in a dark matter searching equipment, an ultrasonic levitation system that can simulate the environment in space and graphene melt-blown cloths.

There were exhibition zones for the Internet of Things, innovative auto technology, advanced manufacturing, biomedicine and advanced sci-tech achievements.

The advanced manufacturing exhibition had 21 technological items from 15 institutes on show.

In addition to the physical expo, an online platform was launched this year to provide an around-the-clock service.

The WeChat app, in addition to releasing information, also functioned as an online exhibition hall, cloud activity room and business matching platform. It attracted 500 companies with more than 1,000 of their technologies being displayed online.