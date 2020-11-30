Biz / Tech

Sci-tech fair with 32 cities taking part

Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  13:39 UTC+8, 2020-11-30       0
The third Scientific Technology Fair for the Yangtze River Delta region attracted more than 100 exhibitors at the Shanghai Auto Exhibition Center.
Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  13:39 UTC+8, 2020-11-30       0

The third Scientific Technology Fair for the Yangtze River Delta region attracted more than 100 exhibitors at the Shanghai Auto Exhibition Center in Jiading from November 18 to 20 with 32 cities, excluding Shanghai, taking part.

Suzhou (Kunshan and Taicang), Wenzhou, Wuhu, Hefei and Wuxi cities coorganized the event.

“The STF expo will keep enlarging its friends list. We hope we can cultivate a platform where people can make friends, exchange ideas and do business with each other. We also hope the STF expo will become a ‘thermal island’ where sci-tech achievements bred in the Yangtze River Delta region are traded fervently,” said a Jiading Science Committee official.

Exhibited items included a 600-millimeter bismuth germanate crystal used in a dark matter searching equipment, an ultrasonic levitation system that can simulate the environment in space and graphene melt-blown cloths.

There were exhibition zones for the Internet of Things, innovative auto technology, advanced manufacturing, biomedicine and advanced sci-tech achievements.

The advanced manufacturing exhibition had 21 technological items from 15 institutes on show.

In addition to the physical expo, an online platform was launched this year to provide an around-the-clock service.

The WeChat app, in addition to releasing information, also functioned as an online exhibition hall, cloud activity room and business matching platform. It attracted 500 companies with more than 1,000 of their technologies being displayed online. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Wechat
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     