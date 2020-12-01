Dada's follow-on public offering fuels future growth for delivery and retail platform

Dada Group announced a follow-on public offering of 9-million new American depositary shares to fuel further growth as delivery service sees strong potential.

Ti Gong

The on-demand delivery and retail platform, which completed its first IPO in June, reported an 85.5 percent surge in third-quarter revenue.



JD.com will purchase US$50 million worth of shares after becoming a major underwriter of Dada's IPO with a US$41.6 million investment.



Dada hasn't determined the offering price yet but said the new capital will fuel the company's marketing initiatives and expand its user base by investing in technology and research and development.

