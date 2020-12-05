Biz / Tech

US not extending TikTok divestiture deadline, but talks expected to continue: sources

Talks between the company and government are expected to continue over the short video-sharing app's fate.
US not extending TikTok divestiture deadline, but talks expected to continue: sources
The TikTok building in Culver City, California, is seen on November 17. 

The Trump administration on Friday opted not to grant ByteDance a new extension of an order requiring the Chinese company to divest TikTok's US assets, but talks between the company and government are expected to continue over the short video-sharing app's fate, two sources briefed on the matter said.

Last week, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States granted TikTok parent ByteDance a one-week extension until Friday over the order to shed TikTok's US assets. President Donald Trump's August order gave the Justice Department the power to enforce the divestiture order once the deadline expired, but it is unclear when or how the government may seek to compel divestiture.

Trump was said to have personally made the decision not to approve any additional extensions at a meeting of senior US officials, according to a person briefed on the meeting. The government had previously issued a 15-day and seven-day extension of the initial 90-day deadline, which was November 12, in Trump's order.

The Justice Department and Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while the White House did not comment. TikTok declined to comment.

The Trump administration contends TikTok poses national security concerns. TikTok, which has over 100 million US users, denies the allegation.

ByteDance has been in talks for months to finalize a deal with Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to shift TikTok’s US assets into a new entity.

ByteDance made a new proposal aimed at addressing the US government’s concerns, Reuters reported last week.

The US Treasury said last week the seven-day extension was granted to review a recently received "revised submission."

ByteDance made the proposal after disclosing on November 10 that it submitted four prior proposals, including one in November, that sought to address US concerns by "creating a new entity, wholly owned by Oracle, Walmart and existing US investors in ByteDance, that would be responsible for handling TikTok’s US user data and content moderation."

In September, TikTok announced it had a preliminary deal for Walmart and Oracle to take stakes in a new company to oversee US operations.

On November 11, ByteDance filed a petition with a US Appeals Court challenging the divestiture order and said it planned to file a request "to stay enforcement of the divestment order only if discussions reach an impasse and the government indicates an intent to take action to enforce the order."

ByteDance said the Trump order seeks "to compel the wholesale divestment of TikTok, a multi-billion-dollar business built on technology developed by" ByteDance "based on the government's purported national security review of a three-year-old transaction that involved a different business." 

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
