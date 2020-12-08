Biz / Tech

Fresh food retailing industry transforming in face of pandemic

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  23:01 UTC+8, 2020-12-08       0
The vibrant sector is turning to new technologies and marketing strategies.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  23:01 UTC+8, 2020-12-08       0

The retail fresh food sector has adopted new technologies and marketing methods as it adapts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A forum organized by the Xuhui Commerce Commission, West Bund and Tencent on Tuesday looked at online and offline opportunities and change in fresh food retailing.

Technology is “reconstructing” the sector and giving consumers a seamless experience, said experts from firms including Tencent, Hema and Dmall, researcher Equal Ocean and some venture capitalists. 

Technology is also reshaping the supply chain, reducing costs and increasing the industry's efficiency.

In the first six months, fundraising in the fresh food retail industry hit 15 billion yuan (US$2.2 billion), more than the total for all of last year.

Tencent also released a new supporting plan for the industry and the ecosystem, marshalling its resources and funds. 

The forum is held in a new AI Tower developed by West Bund. Xuhui aims to attract more high-tech firms, including e-commerce, artificial intelligence, cloud, and blockchain to the district, according to West Bund, a state-owned property group.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Tencent
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     