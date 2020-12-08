Fresh food retailing industry transforming in face of pandemic

The vibrant sector is turning to new technologies and marketing strategies.

The retail fresh food sector has adopted new technologies and marketing methods as it adapts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A forum organized by the Xuhui Commerce Commission, West Bund and Tencent on Tuesday looked at online and offline opportunities and change in fresh food retailing.



Technology is “reconstructing” the sector and giving consumers a seamless experience, said experts from firms including Tencent, Hema and Dmall, researcher Equal Ocean and some venture capitalists.

Technology is also reshaping the supply chain, reducing costs and increasing the industry's efficiency.



In the first six months, fundraising in the fresh food retail industry hit 15 billion yuan (US$2.2 billion), more than the total for all of last year.

Tencent also released a new supporting plan for the industry and the ecosystem, marshalling its resources and funds.



The forum is held in a new AI Tower developed by West Bund. Xuhui aims to attract more high-tech firms, including e-commerce, artificial intelligence, cloud, and blockchain to the district, according to West Bund, a state-owned property group.