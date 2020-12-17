Biz / Tech

Luxury ride-hailing service opens its doors in city

A new ride-hailing service targeting the high-end and corporate market with Hongqi luxury cars debuted in Shanghai today, according to officials at startup T3.

Hongqi, or "red flag," is a well-known luxury car brand in China — originally the exclusive domain of high-ranking government officials — that was revived in the 1990s.

More than 100 Hongqi H9 cars will cruise along roads in Shanghai, the only Chinese city where T3 is offering the service.

T3 is a joint venture between three car companies and several Internet giants focusing on both ride hailing and autonomous driving. 

During its trial operation, services include drivers with Mandarin and Shanghainese dialects, nuts, Evian sparking water and steam eye masks.

“It’s a comfortable journey," said Xiao Jin from Beijing who used the service during a business trip. "I'm excited because it’s a Hongqi."

The service is accessible by T3 Chuxing app, available in iOS and Android stores.

