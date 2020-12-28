Biz / Tech

Sales of 5G smartphones to hit 100m by 2024

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:15 UTC+8, 2020-12-28
Booming Chinese market a catalyst for adoption of 5G along with new models as researcher says the technology will have a 60 percent share of the market in the next few years.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:15 UTC+8, 2020-12-28       0

Annual 5G smartphone sales will hit 100 million units by 2024, accounting for 60 percent of the market total, thanks to new models and the booming Chinese market, according to research firm Gartner.

Next year, about 35 percent of smartphones sold will be 5G models and 5G’s share of the market will surge to 60 percent by 2024, Gartner said.

The 5G market catalysts include Apple’s 5G models and that the Chinese market is the fastest growing 5G regional market in the world, said CK Lu, the firm’s senior research director.

Ti Gong

In the first 11 months of this year, China’s 5G phone sales hit 144 million units, or 51.4 percent of total sales. It was the first time 5G sales surpassed 4G models, according to CAICT, a research arm under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

5G model is Oppo’s Reno 5 Pro Plus, which features a joint camera sensor co-developed with Sony, improved photo and video features and new eSports and gaming experiences. The new models, priced from 3,999 yuan (US$611), will be on sale from Tuesday.

The latest Chinese smartphone vendors, including Huawei, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi, all launched 5G models.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
