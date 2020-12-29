Unmanned vehicles in use by big chain store

Unmanned distribution vehicles made by White Rhino appeared in the Anting New Town Community, providing daily necessities and fresh food for 6,000 residents in 14 neighborhoods.

Recently, unmanned distribution vehicles appeared in the Anting New Town Community, providing daily necessities and fresh food for 6,000 residents in 14 neighborhoods.

White Rhino, a startup based in Shanghai International Automobile City in Jiading, has put into use four L4-level unmanned distribution vehicles at Yonghui Superstores’ Xinzhen outlet.

The vehicles have a delivery area of 5 square kilometers, and this is the first time unmanned vehicles have become a part of the distribution system of large chain stores.

“A multi-sensor integrated scheme was adopted for the unmanned delivery vehicles, including high wire harness lidar, close range lidar, cameras and ultrasonic radar,” said Zhou Haoqing, strategic director of White Rhino. “The vehicles have a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour and an average delivery distance of 1 to 3 kilometers per hour.”

The cost of a single delivery is about a third of that of human delivery, and more than 1,000 unmanned delivery orders have been delivered, each in 10 to 20 minutes.

In June 2016, China’s first national intelligent connected vehicle pilot demonstration zone was launched and, so far, more than 280 scenarios have been built in the closed test area, providing more than 1,400 days of testing services for over 150 domestic and foreign enterprises.

Jiading has opened a 315-kilometer-long test road, covering 110 square kilometers, mainly involving Anting Town, Jiading New City, Jiading Industrial Zone and Automobile New Energy Harbor.