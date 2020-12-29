Biz / Tech

Yoozoo appointments after leader's death

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:11 UTC+8, 2020-12-29       0
Interim managers have been appointed by Shanghai game firm Yoozoo Games Co following the death of its founder Lin Qi as a police investigation continues. 
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:11 UTC+8, 2020-12-29       0

Shanghai game firm Yoozoo has appointed interim managers after the death of company leader and founder Lin Qi, the Shenzhen-listed firm said on Tuesday.

The case is under investigation, police said, with a company colleague alleged to have poisoned Lin. The 39-year-old died on December 25. 

Police said a 39-year-old man surnamed Xu has been detained.

Yoozoo Games Co has appointed Xu Bin, a former member of the board, as acting chairman and Chen Fang, a former vice general manager, as acting general manager. New leaders will be officially appointed later, Yoozoo said in a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Yoozoo, which developed games based on the “Game of Thrones” series and China’s the Three Kingdoms, rebounded 2.51 percent to close at 12.27 yuan (US$1.9), compared with a 0.57 percent decline of the Shenzhen index on Tuesday. The company tumbled by the 10 percent daily cap on Monday after news of Lin’s death.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     