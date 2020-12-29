Yoozoo appointments after leader's death

Interim managers have been appointed by Shanghai game firm Yoozoo Games Co following the death of its founder Lin Qi as a police investigation continues.

The case is under investigation, police said, with a company colleague alleged to have poisoned Lin. The 39-year-old died on December 25.

Police said a 39-year-old man surnamed Xu has been detained.

Yoozoo Games Co has appointed Xu Bin, a former member of the board, as acting chairman and Chen Fang, a former vice general manager, as acting general manager. New leaders will be officially appointed later, Yoozoo said in a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Yoozoo, which developed games based on the “Game of Thrones” series and China’s the Three Kingdoms, rebounded 2.51 percent to close at 12.27 yuan (US$1.9), compared with a 0.57 percent decline of the Shenzhen index on Tuesday. The company tumbled by the 10 percent daily cap on Monday after news of Lin’s death.