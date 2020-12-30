Biz / Tech

Huawei: 100m devices to support HarmonyOS

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:47 UTC+8, 2020-12-30       0
Developers told operating system developed as another choice besides Apple's iOS and Google's Android to feature in millions of smartphones, home appliances and smart devices.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:47 UTC+8, 2020-12-30       0

More than 100 million devices from over 40 mainstream brands will support Huawei’s HarmonyOS system by 2021, including smartphones, home appliances and smart devices, Huawei said in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Huawei developed the system as another choice besides Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android.

Yang Haisong, vice president of software development, Huawei Consumer Business Group, told a HarmonyOS developer event in Shanghai that the system is a “key” to open more business opportunities and traffic, thanks to its artificial intelligence features, cross-device syndication and better support for Internet of Things devices,

So far, 120 applications and over 20 devices companies support HarmonyOS, including home appliance giants Midea and Jiuyang, office tool vendor Kingsoft Office, Shanghai-based stream website Bilibili and online tourism platform Trip.com.

Huawei’s HarmonyOS helps its software operate and syndicates easily across various devices, according to Beijing Kingsoft Office Software Inc, which is listed on the Shanghai STAR Market.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Apple
Google
Kingsoft
Midea
Huawei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     