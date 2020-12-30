Huawei: 100m devices to support HarmonyOS

Developers told operating system developed as another choice besides Apple's iOS and Google's Android to feature in millions of smartphones, home appliances and smart devices.

More than 100 million devices from over 40 mainstream brands will support Huawei’s HarmonyOS system by 2021, including smartphones, home appliances and smart devices, Huawei said in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Huawei developed the system as another choice besides Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android.

Yang Haisong, vice president of software development, Huawei Consumer Business Group, told a HarmonyOS developer event in Shanghai that the system is a “key” to open more business opportunities and traffic, thanks to its artificial intelligence features, cross-device syndication and better support for Internet of Things devices,

So far, 120 applications and over 20 devices companies support HarmonyOS, including home appliance giants Midea and Jiuyang, office tool vendor Kingsoft Office, Shanghai-based stream website Bilibili and online tourism platform Trip.com.

Huawei’s HarmonyOS helps its software operate and syndicates easily across various devices, according to Beijing Kingsoft Office Software Inc, which is listed on the Shanghai STAR Market.