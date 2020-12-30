Samsung, Zeiss input for Vivo's new phones

Latest models from China's No. 2 smartphone brand employ special chips for Chinese consumers from Samsung and camera systems designed in collaboration with Zeiss.

Smartphone brand Vivo has launched models with new chip and imaging systems in collaboration with overseas partners Samsung and Zeiss.

Vivo and Zeiss designed an imaging system for the new X60 models for Chinese consumers, who are said to take an average of 15 billion photos every day, mainly with smartphones. The models, with a micro-gimbal setup, are said to offer stability and a better performance in low light.

Vivo’s new phones also adopt Samsung’s Exynos 1080 chip with its first processor based on the latest 5 nanometer processing technology.

The chip has been specially designed for China with professional 5G and AI capabilities and enhanced imaging and eSports gaming capabilities. Vivo is the first company to adopt the Exynos 1080 processor, according to Samsung.

Vivo is the country’s No. 2 smartphone vendor behind Huawei. It had an 18.4 percent share of the Chinese mainland market in the third quarter, ahead of Oppo, Xiaomi and Apple, according to researcher Canalys.

The Vivo X60 models, with a starting price of 3,498 yuan (US$555), will be on sale in January.