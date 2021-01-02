Bitcoin passes US$30,000 for the first time

Bitcoin, the leading virtual currency, saw its price pass US$30,000 on Saturday for the first time, according to data compiled by the Bloomberg news agency.

The first decentralised cryptocurrency passed US$30,823.30 at 1313 GMT, after breaking $20,000 on December 16.