Biz / Tech

Ericsson CEO lobbying against Swedish government's ban on Huawei, ZTE: media

Xinhua
  11:42 UTC+8, 2021-01-03       0
Borje Ekholm has been lobbying the Swedish government to repeal a ban that prohibits Huawei and ZTE from participating in the country's 5G construction.
Xinhua
  11:42 UTC+8, 2021-01-03       0

Borje Ekholm, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Swedish telecom giant Ericsson, has been lobbying the Swedish government to repeal a ban that prohibits Huawei and ZTE from participating in the country's 5G construction, according to local newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

In a series of text messages to Swedish Foreign Trade Minister Anna Hallberg, the CEO has urged a review of the ban by the Swedish Post and Telecommunication Administration, which requires operators to withdraw the Chinese companies from local 5G infrastructure by January 2025.

In the messages unveiled by the newspaper, Ekholm said Ericsson would leave Sweden if the authorities continue to hold the ban on Huawei and ZTE.

Jacob Wallenberg, deputy chair of Ericsson's board of directors, also said "stopping Huawei is definitely not good" in an interview with the newspaper in late December last year.

However, Hallberg told Dagens Nyheter that she would not interfere in the decisions related to the ban, adding that she did not meet with Ekholm.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Ericsson
ZTE
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     