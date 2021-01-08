Biz / Tech

'Maximum fines' levied for obscenity on Douyin

The popular video-sharing platform Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, was slapped with the maximum fine allowed for spreading obscene and vulgar information.
The popular video-sharing platform Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, was slapped with the maximum fine allowed for spreading obscene and vulgar information, authorities said today.

Some Douyin influencers were sexually provocative, as well as smoking and swearing while livestreaming. Obscene language was used in live-commenting. Some users livestreamed video games that haven’t been approved for marketing and contained violence.

Law enforcement officials found content “promoting obscenity, gambling, violence or abetting crimes” and “undermining social morality or cultural traditions."

Authorities imposed the highest possible fine against Beijing Microlive Vision Technology, operator of Douyin, without disclosing the amount.

Microlive Vision Technology was ordered to step up its management and ban users who post vulgar contents or direct viewers to other illegal platforms.

More than 900 complaints regarding obscene contents on Douyin were filed with law enforcement last year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
TikTok
