Pinduoduo provides counseling after employee deaths

  22:49 UTC+8, 2021-01-09       0
Nasdaq-listed Chinese Internet firm Pinduoduo said it will offer employees counseling, and provide emergency consulting after another employee death. 

On Saturday, it confirmed a male engineer in Changsha, central Hunan Province, committed suicide at his home.

Last week, the sudden death of a young female employee was reported.

There has been widespread criticism on social media of the company's long working hours at the cost to employees' health.

The company said in a urgent press note it will set up a specific task force for staff counseling services.

"Pinduoduo is deeply saddened by the news and will provide Tan's family with support regarding a funeral or memorial service," the company said.

Pinduoduo said it was notified by a member of Tan's family at 3:03pm that Tan had jumped from a  27th floor apartment in Changsha at around 12:30pm. 

Forensic staff confirmed his death.

According to Tan's father, Tan was picked up by family members from the airport upon his return to Changsha on Friday afternoon. 

Tan, who was unmarried and became a Pinduduo technology development engineer in July last year, had asked for temporary leave on Friday morning without specifying the reason.

Pinduoduo said it will offer counseling through its internal administration system. 

It awaits the final investigation from local authorities. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
