China's top market regulator probes Vipshop over suspected unfair competition
09:16 UTC+8, 2021-01-14 0
Acting on information, China's State Administration for Market Regulation has started investigation in accordance with the law into Vipshop (China) Co Ltd and Guangzhou Vipshop E-Commerce Co Ltd for alleged behaviors of unfair competition.
