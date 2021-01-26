New electronic gadgets just in time for the holiday

Consumer electronics companies are offering new products with customized features to suit Chinese consumers.

Consumer electronics companies are offering new products with customized features to suit Chinese consumers.



Features from companies like Vivo, GoPro and Canon include improved photography and streaming on smartphones, 5G connections and printers designed for working and learning remotely.

Vivo launched its flagship model X60 Pro Plus with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 5G connection and a new camera system jointly developed with Zeiss for better image quality. Its second-generation micro-gimbal stabilization design improves photography and video performance even in dark and unstable environments. The X60 Pro Plus will be released on January 30.



Ti Gong

More than 60 percent of new smartphones sold in China are 5G models, according to a report from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

5G provides better mobile game, video, and streaming experiences, as well as improved holiday functions like sending and receiving digital Red Packets.

Constructing 5G base stations to boost the digital economy is a key infrastructure priority for the local government.



With voice control and an ultra-wide angle camera lens, GoPro makes it easier to take family photos during the holiday. Its Hero9 Black model has special optimization features for Vlog creators, with a third-generation stabilization design and noise reduction capabilities.



Canon launched its new Pixma G printers in China today, catering to businesses, families and schools. Tapping into remote working and online education trends, the company upgraded its printing capacity to 7,600 pages from 6,000. The new printers support remote and wireless printing, as well as multi-materials printing including posters.