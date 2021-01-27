Biz / Tech

New Huawei appointment reflects drive to improve business synergy

Richard Yu, chief executive officer of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, will remain in his current post and also serve as president of Huawei's Cloud & AI Business Group.
Richard Yu, chief executive officer of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, is to remain in his current post and also serve as president of Huawei's Cloud & AI Business Group. 

Richard Yu, chief executive officer of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, will remain in his current post and also serve as president of Huawei's Cloud & AI Business Group, according to an internal statement. 

The new appointment reflects Huawei's long-term strategy to integrate “synergy between smartphones and the cloud," the statement said.

With the new appointment, Yu, a veteran senior executive at Huawei, will oversee the company's smartphone, smart device, newly created automotive, cloud and AI operations.

The appointment will “build greater synergy between smartphones — our portal to the digital world — and the cloud," Huawei said.

The company denied reports that it will sell its high-end M and P smartphone business, following strict technology export controls administered by the United States government. 

“There is no merit to these rumors whatsoever," a company statement said. "Huawei has no such plan. We remain fully committed to our smartphone business, and will continue to deliver world-leading products and experiences for consumers around the world."

The company plans to enhance operational efficiency and more effectively integrate core strengths across the company, with the goal of strengthening its presence in the online services domain and stimulating overall growth. 

Source: SHINE
