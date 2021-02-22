Biz / Tech

More than a trillion in 5G investment by 2025

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:26 UTC+8, 2021-02-22       0
About 50 percent of mobile connections in China will use 5G technologies by 2025, with mobile infrastructure investment predicted to be 1.36 trillion yuan (US$212.5 billion)
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:26 UTC+8, 2021-02-22       0

About 50 percent of mobile connections in China will use 5G technologies by 2025, covering more industrial sectors with mobile infrastructure investment predicted to be 1.36 trillion yuan (US$212.5 billion), officials from the industry association GSMA said on Monday.

The pandemic's global impact has illustrated the increasingly important role of connectivity — especially 5G — to society’s well-being, according to GSMA, organizer of MWC Shanghai 2021, Asia’s biggest telecommunications trade show that will open tomorrow. 

Around 200 million Chinese were working remotely by the end of last year's Chinese New Year holiday, while 78 percent of consumers shifted to online shopping in the wake of the pandemic — and mobile networks have been instrumental in providing connectivity to sustain social and economic activities.

Numerous 5G applications have debuted in China and abroad. 90 percent of mobile infrastructure investment between 2020 and 2025 in China will be related to 5G, according to John Hoffman, chief executive officer of GSMA.

GSMA and Huawei jointly released a book on Monday, "Unleashing the Power of 5GtoB in Industries," which examines 5G industrial applications in mining, electricity, steel, transportation and autonomous driving sectors. An English version of the book will be released later this year.

More than a trillion in 5G investment by 2025
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

MWC Shanghai 2021, Asia's top mobile event, opens tomorrow.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     