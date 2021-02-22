More than a trillion in 5G investment by 2025

About 50 percent of mobile connections in China will use 5G technologies by 2025, with mobile infrastructure investment predicted to be 1.36 trillion yuan (US$212.5 billion)

The pandemic's global impact has illustrated the increasingly important role of connectivity — especially 5G — to society’s well-being, according to GSMA, organizer of MWC Shanghai 2021, Asia’s biggest telecommunications trade show that will open tomorrow.



Around 200 million Chinese were working remotely by the end of last year's Chinese New Year holiday, while 78 percent of consumers shifted to online shopping in the wake of the pandemic — and mobile networks have been instrumental in providing connectivity to sustain social and economic activities.

Numerous 5G applications have debuted in China and abroad. 90 percent of mobile infrastructure investment between 2020 and 2025 in China will be related to 5G, according to John Hoffman, chief executive officer of GSMA.



GSMA and Huawei jointly released a book on Monday, "Unleashing the Power of 5GtoB in Industries," which examines 5G industrial applications in mining, electricity, steel, transportation and autonomous driving sectors. An English version of the book will be released later this year.