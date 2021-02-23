Biz / Tech

Technology contract turnover rises 178.2%

﻿ Tong Wangyue
Tong Wangyue
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-02-23       0
Jiading registered 1,025 technology contracts last year with a contract turnover of 22.5 billion yuan (US$3.8 billion), ranking second in the city in terms of turnover.
﻿ Tong Wangyue
Tong Wangyue
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-02-23       0

Jiading registered 1,025 technology contracts last year with a contract turnover of 22.5 billion yuan (US$3.8 billion), an increase of 0.33 percent and 178.2 percent respectively over the same period of the previous year, ranking second in the city in terms of turnover.

Technology contracts are entered into by the parties to confirm the rights and obligations for technology development, transfer, licensing, consulting or services.

After a contract is identified and registered, parties can enjoy relevant preferential policies. Last year, Jiading cultivated the main body of innovation, boosted the innovative development of enterprises, screened more than 1,400 key cultivated enterprises for catch-up services and strengthened policy publicity, counseling and training.

Twenty-six achievements in Jiading won 2019 Shanghai Science and Technology Awards.

Shanghai P&C Information Technology Co Ltd completed 64 technology development contracts last year, with technology output areas covering 21 provinces. One of the contracts is to use the e-ID system to break the authentication bottleneck for users of online financial services, providing a solution of simultaneous authentication for a large number of users within the same period.

“With the e-ID system, we can quickly recognize a user’s identity and provide a safe, reliable and easy customer identification service for online accounts opening, payment authentication, loan entry, mobile entry and small and micro enterprise account opening,” said Wu Liwei, finance director of Shanghai P&C Information Technology. “Customers can apply for banking and financial services without leaving home not only to minimize personnel gathering, but also to ensure the normal business of the bank.”

Also, Autoliv (Shanghai) Automotive Safety Systems R&D Co Ltd performs well in contract transactions. Producing safety products for automakers, the company has set up Research and Development centers in 14 countries and regions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     