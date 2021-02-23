Technology contract turnover rises 178.2%

Jiading registered 1,025 technology contracts last year with a contract turnover of 22.5 billion yuan (US$3.8 billion), ranking second in the city in terms of turnover.

Jiading registered 1,025 technology contracts last year with a contract turnover of 22.5 billion yuan (US$3.8 billion), an increase of 0.33 percent and 178.2 percent respectively over the same period of the previous year, ranking second in the city in terms of turnover.

Technology contracts are entered into by the parties to confirm the rights and obligations for technology development, transfer, licensing, consulting or services.

After a contract is identified and registered, parties can enjoy relevant preferential policies. Last year, Jiading cultivated the main body of innovation, boosted the innovative development of enterprises, screened more than 1,400 key cultivated enterprises for catch-up services and strengthened policy publicity, counseling and training.

Twenty-six achievements in Jiading won 2019 Shanghai Science and Technology Awards.

Shanghai P&C Information Technology Co Ltd completed 64 technology development contracts last year, with technology output areas covering 21 provinces. One of the contracts is to use the e-ID system to break the authentication bottleneck for users of online financial services, providing a solution of simultaneous authentication for a large number of users within the same period.

“With the e-ID system, we can quickly recognize a user’s identity and provide a safe, reliable and easy customer identification service for online accounts opening, payment authentication, loan entry, mobile entry and small and micro enterprise account opening,” said Wu Liwei, finance director of Shanghai P&C Information Technology. “Customers can apply for banking and financial services without leaving home not only to minimize personnel gathering, but also to ensure the normal business of the bank.”

Also, Autoliv (Shanghai) Automotive Safety Systems R&D Co Ltd performs well in contract transactions. Producing safety products for automakers, the company has set up Research and Development centers in 14 countries and regions.