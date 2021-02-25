City speeds up digital urban management upgrade

Shanghai will upgrade digital management systems in "every street and every building" to improve urban management and boost its digital transformation.

Digital upgrade has begun on Nanjing Road E. and technologies like cloud, big data, artificial intelligence, edge computing and 5G have been adopted, according to officials from the Huangpu District government and Huawei, a major partner in the upgrade.

Upgraded digital services include pedestrian traffic monitoring, security checks and automatic warnings, parking management and fire prevention.

Similar systems will be adopted throughout the city, which are considered pillars of urban management.

