Biz / Tech

UK starts probe on Apple over alleged App Store monopoly

Reuters
  00:05 UTC+8, 2021-03-05       0
UK competition regulator said it opened an investigation into Apple after complaints that iPhone maker's terms and conditions for app developers are unfair and anti-competitive.
Reuters
  00:05 UTC+8, 2021-03-05       0

Britain’s competition regulator said on Thursday it has opened an investigation into Apple Inc after complaints that the iPhone maker’s terms and conditions for app developers are unfair and anti-competitive.

The probe will consider if Apple has a dominant position in the distribution of apps on its devices in the United Kingdom, the Competition and Markets Authority said.

Payment policies related to Apple’s App Store have for long drawn complaints from app developers. It charges a commission of up to 30 percent from developers on the value of transactions or any time a consumer buys their app.

The iPhone maker said it will work with the regulator.

The company is also being investigated on similar grounds by the Dutch competition authorities.

Last year, the European Commission too opened a probe into Apple over App Store commission fee.


Source: Reuters   Editor: Lin Lixin
Apple
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     