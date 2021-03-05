UK starts probe on Apple over alleged App Store monopoly

UK competition regulator said it opened an investigation into Apple after complaints that iPhone maker's terms and conditions for app developers are unfair and anti-competitive.

Britain’s competition regulator said on Thursday it has opened an investigation into Apple Inc after complaints that the iPhone maker’s terms and conditions for app developers are unfair and anti-competitive.

The probe will consider if Apple has a dominant position in the distribution of apps on its devices in the United Kingdom, the Competition and Markets Authority said.

Payment policies related to Apple’s App Store have for long drawn complaints from app developers. It charges a commission of up to 30 percent from developers on the value of transactions or any time a consumer buys their app.

The iPhone maker said it will work with the regulator.

The company is also being investigated on similar grounds by the Dutch competition authorities.

Last year, the European Commission too opened a probe into Apple over App Store commission fee.



