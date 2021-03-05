Biz / Tech

Three Chinese firms in global patent filing top 10

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:07 UTC+8, 2021-03-05       0
Huawei led the Patent Cooperation Treaty International Patent Filing List, followed by BOE at No. 7 and Oppo at No. 8.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:07 UTC+8, 2021-03-05       0

Three Chinese firms were among those that filed the most international patents in 2020, covering 5G, new display and artificial intelligence, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization.

Huawei led the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) International Patent Filing List, followed by BOE at No. 7 and Oppo at No. 8.

Three Chinese firms in global patent filing top 10
Ti Gong

The top 10 PCT Patent Filing List

The PCT assists applicants seeking international patent protection for their inventions.

Samsung, LG, Qualcomm and Sony are also in the top 10.

BOE, China’s biggest flat panel display firm, has invested heavily in research, leading to capabilities like 8K ultra high definition and flexible display. In 2020, the company had more than 70,000 patents in global markets including the United States, Europe, Japan and South Korea. The Shenzhen-listed firm has also developed new products used in the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence (AI).

Oppo, which will launch its flagship Find model next week, has invested heavily in research and talent and received patents in 5G, AI, image and flash charging, according to company officials. It has established a global research ecosystem with six research centers around the world.

Chinese tech firms are gaining global influence with improved research capabilities and technical innovation.

In 2020, TikTok’s algorithms and Beidou’s hyper-accurate positioning system were listed in the MIT Technology Review's annual “10 breakthrough technologies."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
LG
BOE
Sony
TikTok
Oppo
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     