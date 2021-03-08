Call to make smart devices easier to use

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun at the Two Sessions in Beijing calls for national standard for smart devices that would make them easier for China's aging population to use.

A National People’s Congress deputy has called for a national standard for smart devices to help older people use them.

At the Two Sessions in Beijing, Lei Jun, Xiaomi Corp’s CEO, suggested measures including enlarged icons and letters to make applications easier to use.

In response to its aging population, China can use artificial intelligence technologies to care for the elderly and promote technological adaptation after trials, said NPC deputy Liu Qingfeng, chairman of iFlytek.

AI can help us to solve “problems of the times,” said Liu.

Ding Lei, a CPPCC member and CEO of NetEase, suggested reducing the burden on women and their families in all aspects of childbirth, parenting and education.

A lack of time, required skills, guidance from their networks and working experience are still barriers faced by women in pursing opportunities in Asia Pacific including China, LinkedIn said in a report on Monday.