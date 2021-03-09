Biz / Tech

China Telecom seeking listing in Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:38 UTC+8, 2021-03-09       0
Insiders say domestic listing will bring the telecommunications carrier a new financing channel for 5G construction and business innovations as it delists from the New York market. 
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:38 UTC+8, 2021-03-09       0

China Telecom, one of three top telecommunications carriers in China, plans to list in Shanghai, the HK-listed carrier said on Tuesday. 

The domestic listing will bring China Telecom a new financing channel for 5G construction and business innovations, industry insiders said. It is in the process of delisting from the New York market.

China Telecom will issue up to 12 billion shares in the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange to finance a 5G industrial Internet project, cloud business expansion and other innovations, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The dual-listing structure, in Shanghai and Hong Kong, will diversify financing channels in both domestic and overseas capital markets, according to the statement. 

China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom were asked to delist from the US market. China Telecom’s domestic pivot is to neutralize the impact of that delisting.

China Telecom is facing capital pressure on 5G base station construction and market competition with bigger rival China Mobile, analysts said.

About 50 percent of mobile connections in China will use 5G technologies by 2025, covering more industrial sectors with mobile infrastructure investment predicted to be 1.36 trillion yuan (US$212.5 billion), industry association GSMA said recently in Shanghai.

In 2021, China Telecom’s 5G capital spending will hit 39.7 billion yuan, slightly higher than the 2020 spending of 39.2 billion yuan, the company said on Tuesday.

China Telecom reported a net profit 20.9 billion yuan with a 1.6 percent growth in 2020. Its revenue reached 393.6 billion yuan, a 4.7 percent growth from year ago. By the end of 2020, the 5G user base reached 86.5 million. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China Mobile
Shanghai Stock Exchange
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     