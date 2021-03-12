CloudWalk wins top positions in face recognition

Chinese company CloudWalk, which has applied to list on the Shanghai STAR Market, says its performance represents the Chinese tech industry's advanced and leading positions.

Chinese tech firm CloudWalk has won top positions in the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Face Recognition Vendor Test competitions, Shanghai Daily learned on Friday.

The technology is widely used in security and COVID-19 prevention.

The tests and competitions conducted by the US institute, covering categories of single-person, multi-person and people wearing masks facial recognition, are regarded as the "gold standard" in the industry.

Almost 100 firms took part, including VisionLabs and Vocord from Russia, Ever AI from the United States and CloudWalk, SenseTime and Hikvision from China.

Ti Gong

CloudWalk, which has applied to list on the Shanghai STAR Market, said the wins represent the Chinese tech industry’s advanced and leading positions.

CloudWalk offers face recognition for people wearing masks, a key tech widely used in COVID-19 prevention.

Its AI applications are also used in finance, urban management, transport and commerce.