China reports surge in mobile phone shipments in February

China's mobile phone shipments soared 240.9 percent year on year to 21.76 million units in February, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed.

The shipments of 5G mobile phones amounted to 15.07 million units, accounting for 69.3 percent of February's total shipments, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In February, a total of 28 new models were released into the market, up 33.3 percent year on year, according to the CAICT.

Domestic brands continued to dominate China's mobile phone market last month with shipments of 19.57 million units, or 89.9 percent of the total shipments in the period.

Smartphone shipments came in at 21.34 million units last month, surging 236.6 percent year on year.