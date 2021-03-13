Biz / Tech

China reports surge in mobile phone shipments in February

Xinhua
  19:16 UTC+8, 2021-03-13       0
China's mobile phone shipments soared 240.9 percent year on year to 21.76 million units in February, data from the CAICT showed.
Xinhua
  19:16 UTC+8, 2021-03-13       0

China's mobile phone shipments soared 240.9 percent year on year to 21.76 million units in February, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed.

The shipments of 5G mobile phones amounted to 15.07 million units, accounting for 69.3 percent of February's total shipments, said the CAICT, a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In February, a total of 28 new models were released into the market, up 33.3 percent year on year, according to the CAICT.

Domestic brands continued to dominate China's mobile phone market last month with shipments of 19.57 million units, or 89.9 percent of the total shipments in the period.

Smartphone shipments came in at 21.34 million units last month, surging 236.6 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     