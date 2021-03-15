Biz / Tech

Buynow becomes top dog for electronics repair in city

The Buynow Care center now provides authorized repair and maintenance services for 11 different brands, and has become the city's biggest electronics repair center.
Buynow upgraded its official repair service center in Shanghai, which now covers Apple iPhones, Huawei devices and game consoles like Nintendo Switch, and has become the city’s biggest electronics repair center of its kind. Other brands covered include Dell, Oppo, Honor, Vivo and Xiaomi.

The Buynow Care center provides authorized repair and maintenance services, company officials said on World Consumer Rights Day, which falls on Monday.

The care center, with more than 1,000 square meters of space, is on the fourth floor of the Buynow mall in Xujiahui. Repair and maintenance services will also be available in its 18 stores across the country.

With a 90-day guarantee and Buynow regulations like open and transparent maintenance process and transparent and reasonable price, consumers have easy access to unified and reliable electronics repair services. 

Services now include recycling, data backup and restoring smartphones, computers, game consoles, cameras, printers and headsets.

Previously, many small and unauthorized service providers charged users unreasonable prices, and replaced official components with copycat parts during repairs to make more money.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
