Latest and greatest home appliances on display in city

The Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) 2021, the biggest home appliance show in China, will kick off on Tuesday in Shanghai, featuring smart kitchens for nutrition and health, smart connections between different devices, ecology, health care and ultra-high definition (UHD) displays.



AWE 2021 will take place in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), and is expected to attract 380,000 visitors, 12 percent more than that in 2019. The event was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Exhibitors including Gree, Hisense, Joyoung, Miji, Philips and Samsung will showcase their latest technologies covering artificial intelligence, robotics, smart connections and wearable computing.

Germany-based Miji will introduce an electronic heated dining table, cooking equipment replete with microchips and algorithms for temperature control and energy efficiency, as well as innovative new materials. The company is expanding both online and offline distribution channels nationwide.

"There's surging demand in China for upgraded kitchens that take into account environmental protection, nutrition and healthy lifestyles," said Ji Canyue, chairwoman of Miji.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Startup Orvibo offers smart connections and control systems for the home, covering gates, lighting, security and air-conditioners. Their products support the standards of Apple, Huawei and Xiaomi, and enable users to set “wake up” and “go back home” commands by voice or through a smart panel.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Samsung and Hisense will showcase their latest UHD technologies, including 8K displays.

With special areas for smart homes, consumer electronics, smart kitchens and ecology and health care, AWE 2021 runs through Thursday.