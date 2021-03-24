TVs becoming bigger, thinner, smarter and faster

New display technologies, which are making televisions more intelligent and thinner, with better sound quality and faster refreshing rate, are a big draw at the ongoing AWE 2021.

New display technologies, which are making televisions more intelligent and thinner, with better sound quality and faster refreshing rate, are a big draw at the ongoing AWE 2021, reflecting people's upgraded demands for digital entertainment and online learning in the Chinese market.



TV giants, from Hisense, Sony to Skyworth, are displaying or launched new TV models at the show, with latest technologies, such as 4K or even 8K ultra-high-definition display, and ULED and Micro LED display.

These technologies are making TV panels much thinner while speakers come with special optimization tracking image movement.

Hisense will focus on technology development and the high-end TV market, the company said at the Appliance and Electronics World Expo in Shanghai on Wednesday.



The Chinese home appliance giant expects its display business revenue to surpass 100 billion yuan (US$15.9 billion) in 2025. This will help the Qingdao-based company to double its revenue to 300 billion yuan in 2025.

Hisense launched its flagship U7G models at the three-day show, which kicked off on Tuesday, boasting a new-generation image chip, ultra-high-definition display, a fast refreshing rate to support games and sports, and optimized speakers.

The U7G models will become the most popular TV model globally, Hisense predicted, expecting surging demand in China and globally for sports and various digital entertainment applications.

Ti Gong

Large TV models, with 60-inch-plus size, will take a 17.7 percent share of the TV market this year, up 3.3 percentage points, amid rising consumer demand for high-end sets, analyst firm TrendForce noted.

Consumers like TV applications amid a boom in digital entertainment and online education, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts said.

Meanwhile, South Korean giant Samsung is also displaying its latest Mini LED TV models with 65-inch or bigger sizes at the AWE 2021. As the biggest TV maker in the world, Samsung’s models feature better light control and image quality, thin design, fast refreshing rate and a sound system tracking TV images.

Some of its high-end models also feature solar panels on remote controllers, which can be charged at home.

The TV industry will become more competitive with only four companies vying for major market share three years from now, according to Hisense, which added that each firm will boast sales of 30 to 40 million unit sales.