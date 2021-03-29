Smartphone brands focus on high-end market

Chinese companies are launching upgraded models costing over 3,000 yuan in a bid to tap demand for more expensive 5G phones with improved cameras and screens.

Honor, OnePlus and Xiaomi have launched flagship models recently that cost 3,000 yuan (US$469) and above. They are expected to grab market shares from Apple and Huawei.

Honor, which has become an independent firm after spin-off from Huawei, has launched special editions of its V40 models costing 2,999 yuan and 3,299 yuan as the brand’s more expensive models.

The special V40 models have a lightweight design, a new screen displaying 1-billion colors and a 64-mega-pixel rear camera with improved night photography features.

Startup brand OnePlus will begin sales of its flagship model OnePlus 9 on Tuesday with a starting price of 3,700 yuan. Over the next three years, OnePlus plans to invest a billion yuan in image color, film rate and a professional image experience to help it expand into high-end markets, CEO Liu Zuoho said during the launch of the model in Shanghai.

More than 40 percent of the phones sold in China will cost more than US$400 by the end of the second quarter, a 10 percentage points increase or an additional 30 million units compared with a year ago, according to researchers.

Hong Kong-listed Xiaomi is expected to release its high-end Mix product line soon.

The high-end market segment is fiercely competitive and complicated, said Liu, who also said the company would be opening more official stores in China.