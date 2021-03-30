Biz / Tech

Xiaomi to invest US$10b in electric cars

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:47 UTC+8, 2021-03-30       0
Electronics firm to establish a wholly owned subsidiary to tap into the booming business with the offer of high-quality smart vehicles to consumers around the world.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:47 UTC+8, 2021-03-30       0
Xiaomi to invest US$10b in electric cars

Xiaomi Corp is to invest US$10 billion in the electric car business in the next decade, the Hong Kong-listed company said in a statement on Tuesday.

It will establish a wholly-owned subsidiary for electric cars with an initial investment of 10 billion yuan (US$1.59 billion), rising to US$10 billion in the long term, the company said in a statement.

Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s CEO, will be head of the new business.

“Xiaomi hopes to use high-quality smart electric vehicles to allow users around the world to enjoy a ubiquitous smart life,” Xiaomi said.

Xiaomi’s car is expected to connect with its devices, from smartphpones to wristbands and tablets.

It’s the first time for an electronics firm to tap into the booming electric car business.

Apple and Huawei are said to be entering the sector. But Huawei has denied reports, saying it won’t be making cars directly.

On Monday, Xiaomi released its latest Xiaomi 11 smartphone aimed at the high-end market.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Apple
Xiaomi
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     