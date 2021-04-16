Biz / Tech

China's most hi-tech hotpot restaurant to open in Lujiazui

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  14:45 UTC+8, 2021-04-16       0
Shanghai will soon be home to China's most hi-tech hotpot restaurant, with automated food processing in a delivery kitchen for food safety.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  14:45 UTC+8, 2021-04-16       0

Shanghai will soon be home to China’s most hi-tech hotpot restaurant, which offers diners more than 10,000 options for guodi or hotpot bottom soup and automated food processing in a delivery kitchen for food safety. 

The technology and innovations at the Haidilao outlet in Lujiazui Finance City in the Pudong New Area are now in trial operation. It is the most advanced and first of its kind among Haidilao’s 50 “high-tech” restaurants, according to an official with the country’s biggest hotpot restaurant chain with more than 1,000 outlets around the world. 

“It’s the first restaurant in Haidilao’s third-generation tech upgrades,” said the head of the company's new-tech research center, Zhu Mengyi. “We want to offer diners fancy and customized services while ensuring food safety.” 

The restaurant features robot arms for food pickup and delivery, radio-frequency identification chips to track food safety and supply, and robots that deliver food to dining tables. 

With a tablet computer menu, people can choose guodi with more than 10,000 varieties of spicy, fresh and salty flavors sold at different prices. In the automated kitchen, the spices are added without any human help.

DIY choices and standard options are available. Diners’ orders can be stored and shared on social networks. 

With consumption upgraded quickly, people are demanding more — such as customized services, fresh experiences and food safety, which are essential during the pandemic. 

Haidilao expects high growth in Shanghai because the city supports high-tech innovations and encourages consumption, exemplified by the Double Five Shopping Festival held in May. 

The automated food pickup, delivery and tracking systems offer countless experiences and improve food quality, Zhu said.

In February, Huawei and Haidilao launched “cloud reunion,” enabling people to gather online via smart screens — a timely innovation in light of the number of family reunions cancelled during Chinese New Year due to the pandemic.

Chinas most hi-tech hotpot restaurant to open in Lujiazui
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Haidilao plans to open a hi-tech hotpot restaurant in Lujiazui.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huawei
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     