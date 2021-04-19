Biz / Tech

Live audio app Clubhouse closes new round of financing

AFP
  13:01 UTC+8, 2021-04-19       0
Clubhouse has closed a new funding round as the wildly popular live audio app struggles to scale up in response to demand, the company said Sunday.
AFP
  13:01 UTC+8, 2021-04-19       0

Clubhouse has closed a new funding round as the wildly popular live audio app struggles to scale up in response to demand, the company said Sunday.

Launched last year, the San Francisco-based platform is looking to establish itself as the standard-bearer for digital audio and has already inspired copycat products from Facebook and Twitter.

The social media sensation had "grown faster than expected" after an earlier capital raising in January and servers had struggled with the amount of users, the company said on its blog.

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz led the latest funding round, with participation from funds DST Global, Tiger Global and businessman Elad Gil.

The company did not give details on figures, but Bloomberg reported this month that the financing would value it at $4 billion, citing sources close to negotiations.

The app, which is invite-only, allows users to listen to live audio-only chats and sometimes participate in them.

Taking advantage of the pandemic and celebrity appearances such as Tesla boss Elon Musk, Clubhouse has popularized long conversations, whether they be chats between friends or celebrity interviews.

Source: AFP   Editor: Han Jing
Facebook
Twitter
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     