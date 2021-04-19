Biz / Tech

China builds world's largest 5G mobile network

Xinhua
  23:42 UTC+8, 2021-04-19       0
China has made initial achievements in building the world's largest fifth generation mobile network, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.
Xinhua
  23:42 UTC+8, 2021-04-19       0

China has made initial achievements in building the world’s largest fifth generation mobile network, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

The country had built a total of 792,000 5G base stations by the end of February, with the number of mobile terminals connected to the network reaching 260 million, Liu Liehong, vice minister of the MIIT, told a press conference yesterday.

The ministry also estimated 5G mobile phone shipments in China would account for 80 percent of the total shipments in the second half of this year.

China aims to build more than 600,000 5G base stations in 2021. The MIIT has pledged efforts to promote the construction and application of 5G networks in an orderly manner.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     