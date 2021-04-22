Biz / Tech

AI driving integration and intelligence of digital commerce marketing

Chinese digital commerce marketing has become more integrated and intelligent, with new industry giants like Douyin and Kuaishou and wide adoption of artificial intelligence.
Chinese digital commerce marketing has become more integrated and intelligent, with new industry giants like Douyin and Kuaishou adopting wide use of artificial intelligence (AI), said UK-based digital marketing firm Ascential.

China’s social e-commerce market has hit 100 billion yuan (US$15.4 billion) with new players like Douyin and Kuaishou and applications like livestreaming sales. Brands should use data-driven analytics and e-commerce optimization to tap into various platforms and different consumer groups especially millennials, said Yimian, a subsidiary of Ascential.

Yimian uses AI to offer clients integrated services across multiple channels, covering marketing, covering e-commerce, social platforms and media. The company's revenue has doubled annually over the past four years with booming market demands, said Tony Ren, Yimian’s Chief Executive Officer.

AI-featured data fabric supports the design, deployment and utilization of integrated and reusable data objects that can include “automated orchestration” for data access, integration, quality and utilization, use of knowledge graphs and usage recommendations, according to Gartner, a leading research company.

By 2023, AI in the data fabric will help reduce the costs of data quality and mastering operations by up to 65 percent, according to Gartner.

It offers “unprecedented opportunities” in China for the rapid development of digital transformation and booming e-commerce sector with giants like Alibaba and JD. 

Hangzhou-based Duozhun, the company’s another subsidiary, became one of the first authorized data service providers for Alibaba. It offers Chinese companies services like data-driven consumer targeting and media planning. 

With integrated digital commerce services and AI techs, Duozhun’s revenue has tripled over the past three years, Duozhun’s Chief Executive Officer Amber Chen said.

Currently, Ascential has three subsidiaries in China through acquisitions as Yimian, Duozhun and Edge.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
